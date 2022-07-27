Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan captures 47 medals at U17, U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships
27 July 2022 13:37

Kazakhstan captures 47 medals at U17, U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s weightlifting squad captured 47 medals at the U17 and U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.

A team of 22 weightlifters – 13 males and 9 females – hauled a total of 47 medals, including 10 gold, 23 silver and 14 bronze.

Team Kazakhstan was ranked 3rd in the U17 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships medal tally and stood 1st in the overall medal standing among male weightlifters.

One of the team’s coaches Zhanibek Kishkenbayev extended his congratulations to the team and coaching staff on the feat stressing that everyone on the team went the extra mile to make this result possible.


Photo: wfrk.kz
Related news
Kazakh, Georgian PMs discuss future of bilateral cooperation
Kazakhstan to raise university teachers’ salaries from Sep 2022
Kazakh President, Georgian PM meet in Nur-Sultan
Author:
Correspondent
Read also
Kazakhstan to raise university teachers’ salaries from Sep 2022
COVID-19 incidence up almost 5-fold in N Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani Dinara Saduakassova not to compete at 2022 Chess Olympiad in India
KazMunayGas CEO meets Eurobond holders, institutional investors
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at U17 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Italy
Astana reveals team roster for Vuelta a Castilla Y Leon 2022
9,328,091 fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
Rybakina visits UEFA Champions League headquarters
Popular
1 Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov holds meeting with Honeywell leadership
2 Afghanistan is a bridge between Central and South Asia - Kazakh president's special envoy
3 Kazakh, Georgian FMs hold talks in Nur-Sultan
4 Human trafficking combat bill set to be developed next year in Kazakhstan
5 Georgian PM Irakli Garibashvili pays official visit to Kazakhstan

News

Archive