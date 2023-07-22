Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan captures 37 medals at Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman

    22 July 2023, 13:15

    AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani wrestlers hauled 37 medals at the U20 and U15 Asian Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women’s Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event held from July 12 through 20 in the Jordanian capital was organized by the United World Wrestling International Federation. It brought together wrestlers from 19 Asian countries.

    Team Kazakhstan collected 8 gold, 7 silver and 22 bronze medals.

    Erkhan Beksultanov who claimed gold in the -74kg weight class at the championships said it had taken the athletes 6 months to prepare for the event. He went on to thank the coaches for rigorous training period.

    U15 freestyle wrestlers Sayat Abduali and Bekassyl Assambek captured gold in the 44kg and 52kg weight categories, respectively.

    U15 Greco-Roman wrestlers Dias Maratov, Dosbol Shamil and Abilmansur Akhalbek claimed gold in 48kg, 57kg and 68kg weight classes, accordingly.

    U20 Freestyle wrestlers Erkhan Beksultanov and Kamil Kurugliyev won gold in the 74kg and 97kg weight categories.

    Islam Evloyev clinched the only gold for Kazakhstan in the U20 Greco-Roman Wrestling 84kg event.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Wrestling
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Yulia Putinsteva wins opening round at Canadian Open
    Astana beats Ludogorets in Europe League home match
    Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev skyrockets in ATP Rankings
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people