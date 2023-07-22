Kazakhstan captures 37 medals at Asian Wrestling Championships in Amman

AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani wrestlers hauled 37 medals at the U20 and U15 Asian Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women’s Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event held from July 12 through 20 in the Jordanian capital was organized by the United World Wrestling International Federation. It brought together wrestlers from 19 Asian countries.

Team Kazakhstan collected 8 gold, 7 silver and 22 bronze medals.

Erkhan Beksultanov who claimed gold in the -74kg weight class at the championships said it had taken the athletes 6 months to prepare for the event. He went on to thank the coaches for rigorous training period.

U15 freestyle wrestlers Sayat Abduali and Bekassyl Assambek captured gold in the 44kg and 52kg weight categories, respectively.

U15 Greco-Roman wrestlers Dias Maratov, Dosbol Shamil and Abilmansur Akhalbek claimed gold in 48kg, 57kg and 68kg weight classes, accordingly.

U20 Freestyle wrestlers Erkhan Beksultanov and Kamil Kurugliyev won gold in the 74kg and 97kg weight categories.

Islam Evloyev clinched the only gold for Kazakhstan in the U20 Greco-Roman Wrestling 84kg event.