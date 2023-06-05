Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan captures 2nd bronze at Judo Grand Prix in Tajikistan

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 June 2023, 08:12
Kazakhstan captures 2nd bronze at Judo Grand Prix in Tajikistan Photo: Sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s judoka Yerassyl Kazhybayev hauled bronze in the Men’s +100kg weight class at the IGF Judo Grand Prix in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Kazhybayev was upset by the Asian Championships finalist, Temur Rakhimov, in the second bout of the tournament. So, he settled for bronze by defeating the athletes from Bahrain and Poland in the bronze medal round.

This is the third medal for the 28-year-old Kazhybayev at the Judo Grand Prix events – he clinched silver in Marrakesh in 2019 and bronze in Tashkent in 2018.

Kazakhstan was placed 13-15th in the IGF Judo Grand Prix medal standings together with the UAE and China. Tajikistan topped the medal tally with 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals.

Earlier it was reported that another Kazakhstani judoka Sungat Zhubatkan had collected bronze at the tournament.


