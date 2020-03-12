Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan cancels public events due to coronavirus pandemic

    12 March 2020, 12:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that the Government of Kazakhstan will launch special preventive measures due to the coronavirus pandemic in the world, Kazinform reports.

    «The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. The Government begins implementing special preventive measures. Public events shall be cancelled. There will be no interruptions in the supply of food stuffs and basic goods. We shall protect small and medium businesses. The most important thing is the health of our people. Together we will overcome all the difficulties» the President tweeted.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Coronavirus President of Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China
