Kazakhstan cancels May 7 and 9 military parade due to COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 April 2021, 11:28
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A military parade traditionally held on May 7 and 9 has been canceled in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a statement that the military parade in honor of the Defender of the Motherland Day and the Victory Day was canceled due to the unstable epidemiological situation.

The ministry added that the plan of events that are to be held in lieu of the military parade has yet to be approved.

Recall that last year Kazakhstan canceled the military parade for the same reason.


