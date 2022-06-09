Kazakhstan-Canada: New investment opportunities discussed in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, held a meeting with Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan in Canada – President, CEO at Canada’s Cameco Timothy Gitzel and Don Streu, the President, CEO, and Director at Condor Petroleum.

The parties discussed the potential for further development of investment and technological cooperation with Canada, as well as the attraction of new investors to the Kazakhstan market.

Tileuberdi informed the participants of the meeting about the measures taken in the country to develop the investment climate and expand opportunities for foreign capital. The Foreign Minister thanked the honorary consuls for their support in promoting the image of Kazakhstan in Canada as a reliable country for investment.

In turn, the heads of Canadian companies expressed their interest in attracting Canadian capital to the economy of Kazakhstan and were also told about the implementation of current investment projects.







