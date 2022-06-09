Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan-Canada: New investment opportunities discussed in Nur-Sultan

    9 June 2022, 09:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, held a meeting with Honorary Consuls of Kazakhstan in Canada – President, CEO at Canada’s Cameco Timothy Gitzel and Don Streu, the President, CEO, and Director at Condor Petroleum.

    The parties discussed the potential for further development of investment and technological cooperation with Canada, as well as the attraction of new investors to the Kazakhstan market.

    Tileuberdi informed the participants of the meeting about the measures taken in the country to develop the investment climate and expand opportunities for foreign capital. The Foreign Minister thanked the honorary consuls for their support in promoting the image of Kazakhstan in Canada as a reliable country for investment.

    In turn, the heads of Canadian companies expressed their interest in attracting Canadian capital to the economy of Kazakhstan and were also told about the implementation of current investment projects.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    5 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12