14 September 2022, 19:46

Kazakhstan can fully rely on EBRD – Vice President Alain Pilloux

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov, Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Alain Pilloux held talks, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting focused on the Bank’s part in the holding of new economic reforms in Kazakhstan, investment and cooperation plans for 2023, as well as priority areas of cooperation in the long run.

During the meeting, Smailov pointed out that over the past 30 years around 300 projects to the tune of over $10bn have been realized together with the EBRD in different sectors of the economy.

For his part, Alain Pilloux noted that the continuation of the ongoing projects and launch of new ones in Kazakhstan is one of the priorities of the Bank.

He reassured that the country can fully rely on the EBRD as well as said that there is interest in assisting the country to achieve economic decarbonization by 2060.

The EBRD Vice President confirmed the readiness to continue financing the promotion of renewable energy resources and other infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, Smailov reiterated the interest of the Kazakh government to enhance cooperation with the Bank in every mutually beneficial area.

Photo: primeminister.kz