Kazakhstan can boost experts to CA states up to $1bln – President Tokayev

TURKMENBASHI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan suggested joining forces to create a unified distribution network integrated into the Central Asian transport corridors, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Friday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

While speaking at the third Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States, President Tokayev noted that the world is going through a tough period, adding that the current situation in Afghanistan gives cause for concern. The coronavirus pandemic is only deteriorating the situation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that this requires the countries of the region to join forces in order to ensure sustainable development of the Central Asian region.

The Head of State urged to step up trade between the Central Asian states, improve its structure and expand the product range. According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan can boost exports to the Central Asian countries up to $1 billion.

He suggested joining efforts to create a unified distribution network integrated into the Central Asian transport corridors. This network will allow to saturate the CA markets with agricultural products during the periods between seasons.

In this context President Tokayev cited the example of the International Trade and Economic Cooperation Center «Central Asia» established by Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the joint border. He called on his colleagues to join efforts to attract investment into the strategically important sectors of regional economy.