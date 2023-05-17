Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert

    17 May 2023, 11:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the New Nuclear Watch Institute (NNWI) Tim Yeo believes Kazakhstan can benefit from the development of nuclear power and renewable energy sources, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the conference of sustainable energy security on Wednesday, the NNWI Chairman said Kazakhstan can benefit from the diversification and introduction of renewable energy sources.

    According to the expert, in the past 12 months the world realized that the energy market can be quite unpredictable. The countries can experience price surges and difficulties with energy supplies at the same time. Investments into nuclear power cut emissions, ensure energy security and help stabilize energy prices, he added.

    The NNWI is a London-based think tank aiming to secure recognition of the essential role of nuclear energy in the world’s response to climate change.


    Environment Energy Kazakhstan
