Kazakhstan calls UN to actively participate in election monitoring

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov invited the UN representatives to take an active part in monitoring upcoming elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels, Kazinform reports.

«Last year President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a number of important initiatives to build a new socioeconomic groundwork for further development of the country. We have to create inclusive economic growth while building a New Kazakhstan, pursue political reforms, guarantee macroeconomic stability, and develop entrepreneurship. Following successful presidential elections held last November we are heading towards parliamentary elections slated for March 19. We invite you to take an active part in observing the forthcoming elections,» Umarov told the meeting in the Kazakh capital.

Earlier the CEC accredited 157 international observers to monitor Majilis elections, including 165 observers from 16 foreign countries and four international organizations.

The early Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19.