Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Kazakhstan calls UN to actively participate in election monitoring

10 March 2023, 14:20
Kazakhstan calls UN to actively participate in election monitoring

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1st Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov invited the UN representatives to take an active part in monitoring upcoming elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels, Kazinform reports.

photo

«Last year President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a number of important initiatives to build a new socioeconomic groundwork for further development of the country. We have to create inclusive economic growth while building a New Kazakhstan, pursue political reforms, guarantee macroeconomic stability, and develop entrepreneurship. Following successful presidential elections held last November we are heading towards parliamentary elections slated for March 19. We invite you to take an active part in observing the forthcoming elections,» Umarov told the meeting in the Kazakh capital.

Earlier the CEC accredited 157 international observers to monitor Majilis elections, including 165 observers from 16 foreign countries and four international organizations.

The early Majilis and maslikhat elections will be held in Kazakhstan on March 19.

photo

photo







Related news
Political consultations btw Kazakh and German Foreign Ministries set course for continued strengthening of bilateral partnership
Newly elected Majilis deputies take oath
Candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov nominated for the post of the Majilis Speaker
Теги:
Read also
Zulfiya Suleimenova to remain Ecology Minister of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

News