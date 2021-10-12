Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan calls on CICA States to support creation of Int’l Agency for Biological Safety

    12 October 2021, 14:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Asia is now the epicenter of global international relations, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin said at the sixth meeting of the CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Asia is now the epicenter of global international relations both in terms of economic potential and influence on the global policy,» said Rakhmetullin.

    He went on to note that the region’s countries face serious long-term threats as well as new challenges.

    «They include growing problems of ensuring epidemiological, medical, and food security, preventing further degradation of the environment, and joint tackling of the aftermath of natural disasters and manmade catastrophes. To that end, I’d like to note the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the creation of the International Agency for Biological Safety proposed at the 75th session of the UNGA in September 2020,» said the deputy foreign minister of Kazakhstan, calling on the CICA member States to support the initiative and promote it at international sites.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    UN President of Kazakhstan CICA Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
