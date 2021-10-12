Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan calls on CICA States to support creation of Int’l Agency for Biological Safety

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 October 2021, 14:55
Kazakhstan calls on CICA States to support creation of Int’l Agency for Biological Safety

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Asia is now the epicenter of global international relations, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rakhmetullin said at the sixth meeting of the CICA Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Asia is now the epicenter of global international relations both in terms of economic potential and influence on the global policy,» said Rakhmetullin.

He went on to note that the region’s countries face serious long-term threats as well as new challenges.

«They include growing problems of ensuring epidemiological, medical, and food security, preventing further degradation of the environment, and joint tackling of the aftermath of natural disasters and manmade catastrophes. To that end, I’d like to note the initiative of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the creation of the International Agency for Biological Safety proposed at the 75th session of the UNGA in September 2020,» said the deputy foreign minister of Kazakhstan, calling on the CICA member States to support the initiative and promote it at international sites.


UN   President of Kazakhstan    CICA   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023