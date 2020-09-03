Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakhstan calls for volunteers to test coronavirus vaccine

    3 September 2020, 14:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov told about the progress of trials of Kazakhstani vaccine against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

    «Pre-clinical trials were successful. Kazakhstani vaccine is on a par with foreign analogues.,» he stressed.

    He also reminded that the country’s scientists were voluntarily exposed to vaccines. «More than a month has passed. They are monitored constantly. We see today efficiency and effectiveness of the country’s vaccine.»

    The Kazakh scientists proceed to the first phase of clinical trials of the vaccine. Volunteers are called to test the coronavirus vaccine.

    As earlier reported, on August 1 the second Kazakhstani vaccine was successfully registered on the WHO official website as the candidate vaccine. On July 26, five developers of the vaccine voluntarily got vaccinated. Mid-October it is planned to start the second phase of clinical trials on 200 volunteers up to the WHO requirements. It should be completed this December.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Science and research Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II