Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakhstan calls for volunteers to test coronavirus vaccine

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 September 2020, 14:16
Kazakhstan calls for volunteers to test coronavirus vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov told about the progress of trials of Kazakhstani vaccine against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

«Pre-clinical trials were successful. Kazakhstani vaccine is on a par with foreign analogues.,» he stressed.

He also reminded that the country’s scientists were voluntarily exposed to vaccines. «More than a month has passed. They are monitored constantly. We see today efficiency and effectiveness of the country’s vaccine.»

The Kazakh scientists proceed to the first phase of clinical trials of the vaccine. Volunteers are called to test the coronavirus vaccine.

As earlier reported, on August 1 the second Kazakhstani vaccine was successfully registered on the WHO official website as the candidate vaccine. On July 26, five developers of the vaccine voluntarily got vaccinated. Mid-October it is planned to start the second phase of clinical trials on 200 volunteers up to the WHO requirements. It should be completed this December.


Coronavirus   Science and research   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022