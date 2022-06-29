Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan calls for developing common action plan to improve Ural River

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 June 2022, 18:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for joining efforts to elaborate a joint action plan to improve the status of the Ural River while addressing the 6th Caspian Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

«We have a responsibility to take joint and effective measures to save the Zhaiyk (Ural) River, otherwise nothing will be left to save in the future. We call on all sides to join efforts and elaborate a common action plan to improve the Ural River .

Speaking of the environmental issues of our shared sea, I have to mention the struggling Caspian seals. The facts of their frequent deaths raise serious concerns.

The Caspian seal is endemic to and the only mammal in the Caspian Sea fauna. It migrates along the entire sea and is a cross-border bio-resource,» said the Kazakh President.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat for the 6th Summit of the Heads of the Caspian States upon invitation of the President of Turkmenistan.


