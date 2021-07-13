Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan-CA trade turnover stands at $4.6bn in 2020

    13 July 2021, 14:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the Central Asian countries stood at $4.6bn last year, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said, Kazinform correspodnet reports.

    Uzbekistan accounted for around $2.1bn of Kazakhstan’s exports to the Central Asian countries in 2020. The exported products included wheat, flour, oil, oil products, metals, and metal products.

    Kazakhstan exported products worth $800mln, including wheat, natural gas, oil products, and coal, to Tajikistan. The country’s exports to Kyrgyzstan stood at $562mln last year.

    According to the minister, Kazakhstan imports textile, building materials, and fruits and vegetables.

    In his words, the countries now trade mechanical engineering products as part of cooperation.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Kazakhstan
