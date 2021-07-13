Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan-CA trade turnover stands at $4.6bn in 2020

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 July 2021, 14:45
Kazakhstan-CA trade turnover stands at $4.6bn in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the Central Asian countries stood at $4.6bn last year, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov said, Kazinform correspodnet reports.

Uzbekistan accounted for around $2.1bn of Kazakhstan’s exports to the Central Asian countries in 2020. The exported products included wheat, flour, oil, oil products, metals, and metal products.

Kazakhstan exported products worth $800mln, including wheat, natural gas, oil products, and coal, to Tajikistan. The country’s exports to Kyrgyzstan stood at $562mln last year.

According to the minister, Kazakhstan imports textile, building materials, and fruits and vegetables.

In his words, the countries now trade mechanical engineering products as part of cooperation.


Central Asia   Kyrgyzstan    Tajikistan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published