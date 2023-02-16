Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria discuss coop in education

16 February 2023, 11:57
SOFIA. KAZINFORM In order to strengthen cooperation in the field of education, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with the Rector of the Technical University of Sofia (TUS) Ivan Kralov, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between TUS and Kazakhstan’s technical universities.

As part of the fulfillment of the presidential instruction on training 100,000 IT specialists by 2025, the Ambassador invited the leadership of the Technical University of Sofia to take part in the International Education Fair in Astana and Almaty slated for autumn 2023. The event enables participants to establish contacts and further mutually beneficial partnerships between educational institutions. The Kazakh diplomat proposed to boost student exchange programs, organize refresher courses for the teaching staff, and practical training for students.

Along with this, Temirbayev briefed the Bulgarian side on the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan as part of the reboot of state institutions of power, dwelling in detail on the early elections of deputies of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament - Majilis, and local representative bodies - maslikhats (March 19, 2023).

As part of further development of cooperation, the parties got acquainted with the current activities of the Abay cultural and educational center at TUS, agreeing to continue the practice of holding joint social and political events within that center.

The Technical University of Sofia was founded on October 15, 1945, and is the largest technical institution in Bulgaria, providing technical education in English, French, and German. The total number of students studying at the university is about 20 thousand, and 10% of them are foreigners. TUS actively participates in international student and teacher exchange programs with universities in France, Germany, and the UK.


