    Kazakhstan built 4.1 mln sq m of housing over 5 months

    18 June 2020, 19:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan built 4.1 mln sq m of housing or 33,479 houses, including 14,209 single-family houses for the past five months under the Nurly Zher program 2020-2025, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s press service reports.

    According to the statistics department, as of June 1, KZT 525.4 bln was invested into housing construction or 120.6% to the same period of 2019. 9 regions reported an increase in building housing against the previous year. Turkestan region takes the lead with 131.2%, then comes Karaganda region with 124.9%, East Kazakhstan with 114.3%.

    According to the local executive bodies, 28,000 sq of rental housing or 507 apartments were built for the said period.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

