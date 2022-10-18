Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan builds power stations with a total capacity of 2 GW

    18 October 2022, 12:23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «With an aim in view to cover mid-term electricity needs a number of energy generation projects are being elaborated,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov reveled at today’s Government meeting.

    Additional 2.3 GW will be put into service as part of restoring and expanding the current power generating organizations. Besides, new power stations construction projects with a total capacity of more than 2 GW are being developed.

    He added that the most projects make provisions for coal generation. Coal availability and well-developed transport infrastructure ensure coal generation reliability and low electricity cost that provides a basis for economic competitive ability. Up-to-date technologies, as well as clean coal technologies, will be applied.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Energy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COP27: EU concludes a strategic partnership with Kazakhstan on raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050