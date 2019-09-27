Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan builds platform for multilateral cooperation, Manish Kumar

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 September 2019, 18:10
UFA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan’s initiative on the establishment of the UN Sustainable Development Centre for Central Asia and Afghanistan provides unique opportunities for fulfilling top priority socioeconomic tasks across the region,» president of the Indian Industry Confederation for Eurasia Manish Kumar told Kazinform Agency on the margins of the V Forum of Small and Medium Business of SCO and BRICS member states in Ufa.

«If we analyze the tasks defined in the UN Sustainable Development Goals then it is clear that the Eurasian region plays one of the key roles in their achievement. The region’s steady and gradual development, especially, Southeast Asia and some regions of Central Asia still face challenges,» he said.

He also stressed that modern geopolitical challenges dictate the need to deepen cooperation between the countries, to join efforts and come to sound co-decisions.

«Kazakhstan’s initiative created great opportunities for regional partners. Today we need such an interregional partnership. Another highlight is that Kazakhstan lays the foundation for multilateral cooperation thereby inspiring interest of other nations in sooner achievement of the UN goals. The development of the centre is a good and timely initiative,» he added.

UN   Central Asia   Kazakhstan  
