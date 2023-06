Kazakhstan builds big meat factory worth KZT 5 bln

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM A new meat processing plant is being built out of the external funds in Kostanay, Kostanay region Governor Arkhimed Mukhambetov’s Instagram account reads.

BEEF EXPORT GROUP builds the modern meat factory with a capacity to process annually 110,000 heads of cattle and 132,000 of small cattle. The funds channeled to the project amounts to more than KZT 5.3 bln.