Kazakhstan builds 3,000 new base stations annually – Minister Mussin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Around 5,000 settlements of Kazakhstan have broadband internet access. Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry Bagdat Mussin said it at the governmental sitting in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

According to him, there are 6,406 settlements in Kazakhstan. Of them, 4,974 settlements or 77% have access to broadband internet services. 2,928 settlements have been connected to 4G internet, while 2,046 settlements have been provided with 3G technology. 241 rural settlements gained internet access in 2022. Internet access quality was improved in 1,059 rural settlements.

In his words, more than 40,000 base stations are operating in Kazakhstan today.

«To improve the quality of communication, we increase the number of base stations annually. For instance, we have installed about 41,200 base stations to date. It means, that their number increases by 3,000 annually. 25% of all settlements have been connected to the internet via ADSL technology, i.e. copper networks, and 33% through optical cables. 1,432 villages with the population of less than 200,000 people are lack of broadband mobile internet connection,» the Minister added.