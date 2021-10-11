Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakhstan builds 16 modular hospitals

    11 October 2021, 14:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government Hour how many modular hospitals were built the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

    He said that last March the WHO declared coronavirus pandemic which is still raging and remains one of the most pressing issues globally. 16 modular hospitals were built in the cities, three infectious diseases hospitals were repaired, 63 outpatient clinics were opened.

    Beisdes, the measures were taken to provide population with drugs and medical products. 64 oxygen stations were put into service to provide the needs of medical facilities in lung ventilators. 185 district hospitals were equipped to the full with X-ray diagnosis equipment. 1,367 new ambulances were brought.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Construction Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil