Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 October 2021, 14:01
Kazakhstan builds 16 modular hospitals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government Hour how many modular hospitals were built the countrywide, Kazinform reports.

He said that last March the WHO declared coronavirus pandemic which is still raging and remains one of the most pressing issues globally. 16 modular hospitals were built in the cities, three infectious diseases hospitals were repaired, 63 outpatient clinics were opened.

Beisdes, the measures were taken to provide population with drugs and medical products. 64 oxygen stations were put into service to provide the needs of medical facilities in lung ventilators. 185 district hospitals were equipped to the full with X-ray diagnosis equipment. 1,367 new ambulances were brought.


