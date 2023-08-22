Kazakhstan budgets KZT 21 bln for heating season in 4 regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 2 billion tenge was budgeted for Akmola region for the repair works at the boiler stations RK 1 and RK 2 in Kokshetau city (repair of brick and ferroconcrete chimney stacks, heating areas, boiler units, chimney flues), acting Energy Minister Zhandos Nurmaganbetov told the Government meeting.

Pavlodar region received 7.4 billion tenge of public funds for a thorough overhaul of water-heating boiler units at Ekibastuz TPP.

4.9 billion tenge is provided for the purchase of equipment for the Mangystau Nuclear Power Engineering Plant LLP.

Capital repairs of the main building, ash yard dam, coal conveying plant conveyor gallery, aspiration system, and six boiler units of the Ridder TPP JSC are to be also publicly funded up to 7.2 billion tenge.