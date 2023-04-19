Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan, BRICS ready to continue close cooperation

    19 April 2023, 18:41

    PRETORIA. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerkin Akhinzhanov met with BRICS Sherpa of the Republic of South Africa Anil Sooklal, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The diplomats discussed perspectives of interaction between Kazakhstan and BRICS, including in the context of the South African’s chairmanship (from January 2023) in this organization. They also exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda.

    Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation on a regular basis.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

