Kazakhstan braces for snowstorm on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A snowstorm and fog are expected in Kazakhstan on January 13, Kazinform reports with the reference to Kazhydromet RSE.

Fog and blowing snow are expected in the morning and in the afternoon in Akmola region. Wind in the region will gust to 15-20 m/s.

Dense fog patches are expected in some areas of North Kazakhstan region during night and morning hours. Southwest wind will strengthen to 15-23 m/s.

Fog and blizzard are also predicted for Kostanay region. Southwest wind will gust to 15-20 m/s.

Resident of Kyzylorda region are warned about dense fog and black ice.

A snowstorm and rude wind of 15-20 m/s are forecast for West Kazakhstan region.

Rude western wind gusting to 18 m/s will blow in the city of Uralsk.

Fog and ice slick are expected in Turkestan region, cities of Turkestan and Shymkent. Kazhydromet also forecast a snowstorm in Turkestan region.



