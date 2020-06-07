Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Kazakhstan braces for inclement weather on June 7

    7 June 2020, 10:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is expected in the west and east of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Others parts of the country will enjoy weather mostly without precipitation.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in Zhambyl, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Karaganda, and West Kazakhstan region. Wind with gusts of 23 mps will batter Turkestan region. Dust storm may blanket Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau regions.

    Patches of fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

    Thunderstorms are forecast for West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

    High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, parts of Turkestan, Karaganda, Almaty, Akmola, Pavlodar, south of Aktobe regions.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued