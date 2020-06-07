Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan braces for inclement weather on June 7

Kudrenok Tatyana
7 June 2020, 10:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is expected in the west and east of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet. Others parts of the country will enjoy weather mostly without precipitation.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected in Zhambyl, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Karaganda, and West Kazakhstan region. Wind with gusts of 23 mps will batter Turkestan region. Dust storm may blanket Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau regions.

Patches of fog will be observed in North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

Thunderstorms are forecast for West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, parts of Turkestan, Karaganda, Almaty, Akmola, Pavlodar, south of Aktobe regions.


