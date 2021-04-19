Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan Boxing Federation director appointed

    19 April 2021, 12:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Maratbek Myktybekov is appointed as the director of Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, Olympic.kz reads.

    Myktybekov is an experienced sports manager. Prior to the appointment held the post of the Judo Federation president, executive director of the Almaty Boxing Federation, Advisor to the Asian Boxing Confederation. He won the title of the World Juniors Sambo Champion. Myktybekov is the winner of the 2000 World Youth Championships, 2002 World Students Championships, and international master of sports.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

