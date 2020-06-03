Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan boosts meat and milk processing

    3 June 2020, 12:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Livestock section reports sustainable growth of 4%,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov said.

    Lending and extra subsiding measures yielded results. As a result, farm animals’ population increased. Meat production grew this year by 5.8%, poultry by 15.8%. Milk and meat processing increased by 7% and 8% correspondingly. Dairy plants and meat cutting plants workload increased by 18% and 21.6% correspondingly. KazAgro channeled for livestock development KZT 156,500 in 2019. KZT 19.1 bln was invested in 16 new projects. 54 investment projects worth KZT 64.3bln were put on-stream in 2019.

    He also added that it is planned to buy 100,000 heads of cattle and 300,000 heads of goats and sheep. Projects for the production of 46,000 tons of milk and 30,000 of poultry meat will be realized in 2020.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Our intention is to support Kazakhstan as one of world’s biggest grain exporters – EU Commissioner
    Kazakhstan’s potential is enormous, but it should be bridged with implementation – Michael Roee
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev