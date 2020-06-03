Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan boosts meat and milk processing

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 June 2020, 12:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Livestock section reports sustainable growth of 4%,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov said.

Lending and extra subsiding measures yielded results. As a result, farm animals’ population increased. Meat production grew this year by 5.8%, poultry by 15.8%. Milk and meat processing increased by 7% and 8% correspondingly. Dairy plants and meat cutting plants workload increased by 18% and 21.6% correspondingly. KazAgro channeled for livestock development KZT 156,500 in 2019. KZT 19.1 bln was invested in 16 new projects. 54 investment projects worth KZT 64.3bln were put on-stream in 2019.

He also added that it is planned to buy 100,000 heads of cattle and 300,000 heads of goats and sheep. Projects for the production of 46,000 tons of milk and 30,000 of poultry meat will be realized in 2020.


