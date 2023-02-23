Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan boosts defense spending

    23 February 2023, 15:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The country has increased its defense spending to 1% of its GDP for this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Sultan Kamaletdinov, the Deputy Defense Minister, Kazakhstan backs domestic makers when planning to purchase arms and military equipment.

    Answering the questions of journalists in the Senate, the Kazakh deputy defense minister said that the country's army was replenished with new aircraft as well as air defense systems, and other means last year as part of the weapons upgrade.

    He went on to add that the country has increased its defense spending to 1% of the GDP for this year.

    Kamaletdinov said that the country's Constitution bans private structures in the defense sector to ensure its security, adding that there is no legislative base and need for that.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Army Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s budget revenues to rise this year
    Household spending dropped sharply in 4th quarter in Italy
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open