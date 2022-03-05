Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan boasts progress in women's promotion - Aida Balayeva

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 March 2022, 15:16
Kazakhstan boasts progress in women's promotion - Aida Balayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan boasts some progress in promoting women in all spheres of activity, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Aida Balayeva said during the round table at the Foreign Affairs Ministry themed «Women, peace, and security,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We are all here and discuss the issue of peace and security. Holistic and serious dialogue on this subject is required more than ever before. Today's world's circumstance is characterized by growing confrontation and instability. Negative consequences and disintegration jeopardize the entire regions and cause destabilization and global threat,» said Balayeva.

She went on to note that in this regard the 2010 UN Security Council Resolution «Women, peace, and security, takes on particular significance.

»This resolution as well as eight successive ones contributed to the recognition of gender changes in relation to war and peace and the important role women play in preventing and resolving conflicts. It also claims the right of women to greater participation in peaceful negotiations, building of peace, humanitarian response, and post-conflict recovery. Everyone knows that it is impossible to achieve sustainable peace without women's security and equality. Kazakhstan has reached some progress in adopting effective, institutional measures to promote women in all spheres of activity of the State and protecting women and girls from violence,« added Balayeva.

First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration pointed out that according to the decree of the Kazakh President the concept of family and gender policy of Kazakhstan until 2030 covering all issues and being constantly improved and updated was approved.

The event was attended by the heads of government bodies, members of the National Commission on Women's Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the Kazakh President, reps of foreign diplomatic missions, and others.


Events   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023