    Kazakhstan boasts over 30 monuments of great poet Abai

    10 August 2023, 15:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – There are 1,441 streets, 12 avenues, 99 schools, four colleges, and one theatre bearing the name of great Kazakh poet Abai in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Culture and Sports Ministry.

    Last year, Abai region with Semey city as its administrative center was founded. Moreover, one town, three districts, and 28 settlements were named after the poet.

    «Therea are over 30 monuments of Abai across Kazakhstan. His monuments were erected in 18 more countries of the world. In particular, there are Abai’s monuments in Tashkent, Moscow, and Bishkek, as well as his bust in Rønne, Beijing, Cairo, Budapest, Tehran, Istanbul, New Delhi, Geneva, Paris, Sarajevo, Tbilisi, Berlin, Seoul, Kharkiv, Baku,» said Arman Zhudebayev, vice minister of culture and sport of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Culture Kazakhstan Ministry of Culture and Sport
