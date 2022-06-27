Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan bids to inscribe Orteke folk dance on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
27 June 2022, 14:08
Kazakhstan bids to inscribe Orteke folk dance on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, together with experts from the National Committee for Intangible Cultural Heritage under the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO, is working to inscribe the Kazakh folk dance Orteke [dark-red goat] on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Kazakh folk dance Orteke has three versions: puppet, round dance and solo, Astana Opera informs on its website .

The video below demonstrates a puppet dance.

Performer:

Ethnic ensemble Qorqyt of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic (artistic director Sholpan Korganbek), soloist – Serik Nurmolda, deputy director of the Roza Baglanova KazakhConcert Central Concert Hall.


