23 September 2022, 18:00

Kazakhstan bids to host 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced it had received application letters to host the 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship from three countries: Germany, Kazakhstan and Norway, the IIHF informs on its website.

Germany applies for the 2027 edition with venues to be announced later following the end of the national bidding process. Germany hosted the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship eight times since 1930. In 2017, Germany hosted the event in Cologne together with Paris, capital of France. In 2010, the country hosted the championship alone in Cologne, Mannheim, with the opening game held in Gelsenkirchen.

Kazakhstan has never hosted a top-level IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship before, but it has two large facilities in its bid - 11,400-seat Barys Arena in Astana and 12,500-seat Almaty Arena in Almaty. The Barys Arena is home to KHL team Barys Astana and hosted the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A.

Norways aims to host the top-level event for the third time, after hosting it in Oslo in 1958 and in Lillehammer, Oslo and Hamar in 1999. The country plans to host 2027 event in new locations and facilities.

In the upcoming months, the three countries will work on the detailed bid project plan, after which a presentation at the IIHF headquarters will be held.

Photo: sports.kz















