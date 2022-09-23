Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstan bids to host 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
23 September 2022, 18:00

Kazakhstan bids to host 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced it had received application letters to host the 2027 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship from three countries: Germany, Kazakhstan and Norway, the IIHF informs on its website.

Germany applies for the 2027 edition with venues to be announced later following the end of the national bidding process. Germany hosted the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship eight times since 1930. In 2017, Germany hosted the event in Cologne together with Paris, capital of France. In 2010, the country hosted the championship alone in Cologne, Mannheim, with the opening game held in Gelsenkirchen.

Kazakhstan has never hosted a top-level IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship before, but it has two large facilities in its bid - 11,400-seat Barys Arena in Astana and 12,500-seat Almaty Arena in Almaty. The Barys Arena is home to KHL team Barys Astana and hosted the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Group A.

Norways aims to host the top-level event for the third time, after hosting it in Oslo in 1958 and in Lillehammer, Oslo and Hamar in 1999. The country plans to host 2027 event in new locations and facilities.

In the upcoming months, the three countries will work on the detailed bid project plan, after which a presentation at the IIHF headquarters will be held.

Photo: sports.kz






Related news
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

News

Archive