18 October 2022, 11:30

Kazakhstan-Belgium political consultations confirm commitment to strengthening cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Delegations of the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Belgium held political consultations on October 17, to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in political, trade, economic and cultural spheres, the press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko headed Kazakhstan’s delegation at the consultations. The delegation from Belgium was led by Director General of the Directorate for Bilateral Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Jeroen Kooreman.

The parties reviewed fruitful partnership between Kazakhstan and Belgium foreign ministries since the establishment of diplomatic relations 30 years ago (August 25, 1992) and discussed prospects for further deepening mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

As Deputy Minister Vassilenko underlined, «open dialogue established at the highest level plays an important role in promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium. During his official visit to Brussels in November 2021, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Kazakhstan considers Belgium an important political and economic partner in the European Union.»

The parties discussed organization of joint events, visits at the highest and high levels and interaction within the framework of multilateral institutions.

The consultations also focused on opportunities for further development of trade and economic cooperation. Deputy Minister Vassilenko proposed to promote partnership in the sphere of investment and invited the Belgian side to participate in joint projects in priority sectors of the economy.

As part of the visit to Kazakhstan, the Belgian delegation also visited the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and observed the signing of the General Agreement on Academic and Cultural Cooperation between the Academy and the Free University of Brussels. The signing of this document highlights successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium in the sphere of higher education.

Members of the Belgian delegation will also meet with the leadership of the city of Almaty to discuss prospects for further strengthening mutually beneficial Kazakh-Belgian ties.

For reference: Belgium is one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners among the European Union states. In 2021, bilateral trade turnover was $ 419.7 million. The gross inflow of direct investments from Belgium to Kazakhstan amounted to

$ 1.069 billion last year and reached $ 9.96 billion during 2005-2021. There are around 70 enterprises with the Belgian capital working in Kazakhstan.

Photo: press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports











