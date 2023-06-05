Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Business

Kazakhstan - Belgium Business Council bolsters trade and economic cooperation

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 June 2023, 20:05
Kazakhstan - Belgium Business Council bolsters trade and economic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan - Belgium Business Council took place on June 5 bringing together high-ranking representatives of business communities of Kazakhstan and Belgium, and diplomatic missions of the two nations, Kazinform reports.

The Astana meeting became an important platform for debating common interests and strengthening constructive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium.

Baiterek Holding CEO Kanat Sharlapayev expressed full support and assistance to Belgian companies considering doing business in Kazakhstan. As of today there are over 70 enterprises in Kazakhstan with the participation of Belgian capital, including large companies such as Solvay Chemicals International SA, Sarens Group, and Evolion. He expressed hope that new companies interested in doing business in Kazakhstan will enter the country’s market.

photo

The gross inflow of direct investments of Belgium in Kazakhstan in 2021 made 1.560 billion US dollars, between 2005-2023 the volume of investments reached 11.52 billion US dollars. Belgium is an important trade partner of Kazakhstan in the EU and a significant source of investments and new technologies. In 2022 the sales between the nations hit 514.5 million US dollars which is 23% more as compared to the previous year.

photo


Foreign policy    Economy   Business, companies   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires