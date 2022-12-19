Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Belgium and Luxembourg eye tourism opportunities

19 December 2022, 17:06
BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – Last week the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Brussels, jointly with Kazakh Tourism national company, held a hybrid round table for travel companies of Belgium and Luxembourg, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

At the event, representatives of Kazakh Tourism and major Kazakh travel operators briefed their counterparts through video links about the country's tourism potential, and presented key destinations and routes, as well as the most attractive travel solutions for customers from Western Europe.

In turn, the round table participants, who represent the travel companies of Belgium and Luxembourg, gathered at the Embassy of Kazakhstan, and noted a high interest in developing cooperation with Kazakhstani travel operators.

The guests of the event had the opportunity to get acquainted with the exhibition and thematic videos about the most popular tourist destinations in Kazakhstan, as well as taste the meals of the national cuisine.

Photo:gov.kz


