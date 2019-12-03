Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Kazakhstan, Belarus, to expand air communication

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
3 December 2019, 16:35
Kazakhstan, Belarus, to expand air communication

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On December 2, 2019, the Kazakhstan delegation held negotiations with the aviation authorities of Belarus.

In the framework of the «open skies» regime introduced by the order of the Head of State, the number of frequencies between two countries has been increased and the designated airlines of both countries were given the opportunity to conclude commercial agreement on the share-code flights.

As a result of this agreement Belavia Airlines will increase flights from Minsk to Almaty from 5 to 7 times a week and from the summer period of 2020 will open regular flights to Aktau with a frequency of 3 flights per week.

Kazakhstan and Belarus   Government of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year