Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Belarus presidents focus on bilateral cooperation

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 December 2019, 21:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held telephone talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The leaders of Kazakhstan and Belarus focused on the issues of bilateral cooperation and noted positive dynamics of the development of Kazakh-Belarusian political, economic and cultural ties.

The sides exchanged their views on further development of interaction within the framework of Eurasian integration in the light of Belarus’ chairmanship in the EAEU bodies in 2020.

Tokayev and Lukashenko also congratulated each other on the occasion of the upcoming New Year.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Alexander Lukashenko success in the responsible state activities and to the friendly people of Belarus – wellbeing and prosperity.


