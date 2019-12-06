Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan-Belarus oil deal likely to be signed in early 2020

    6 December 2019, 21:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-Belarus oil supply deal will likely be signed in early 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports citing Vice Minister of Energy Asset Magauov.

    According to him, Belarus is interested more in crude oil supply instead of ready oil products. «That is why I think they are not interested in our gasoline. Belarus expects to import around 3.2mn tonnes of our oil or gasoil or naphtha,» the Vice Minister said.

    «We have to complete intrastate procedures and get an approval from the relevant ministries. As soon as we agree on the volumes, we will discuss the routes of transportation and talk to our colleagues from Russia,» he added.

    Asset Magauov also touched upon the probable timeframe of signing the deal.

    «Upon completion of all intrastate procedures and expert evaluations, we will have to get an approval from the Ministry of Justice and an expert evaluation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. All of these will take around 1 month,» he concluded.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas
