Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 March 2021, 16:55
Kazakhstan, Belarus keen on stepping up cultural dialogue

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev has held a meeting with Belarusian Culture Anatoly Markevich, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Belarus.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the level and dynamics of development of Kazakh-Belarus strategic cooperation, including in the cultural and humanitarian sector.

The two highly praised the political and social and economic changes undergoing in Kazakhstan aimed at the progress based on social renewal in all spheres of social life and brining about changes for the benefit of people.

photo

photo

The meeting discussed the implementation of the tasks given by the Heads of State of Kazakhstan and Belarus following the official visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to Kazakhstan in October 2019, which ended up with the signing of the six bilateral documents aimed at further strengthening the cooperation between the States. The issues of holding the National Days of Culture in Nur-Sultan and Minsk this year were under consideration.

The Kazakh Ambassador briefed the Belarus Culture Minister on the work being held by the Embassy in the cultural and humanitarian sphere on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Belarus   Kazakhstan  
