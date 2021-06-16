Kazakhstan-Belarus Investment Forum sitting held

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan-Belarus Investment Forum sitting took place on June 16 via a videoconferencing, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Belarus reports.

The forum was co-chaired by Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus Askar Beisenbayev and Chairman of Belarus Commerce and Industry Chamber Vladimir Ulakhovich. Representatives of local executive bodies and business communities of both nations and AIFC took part in it.

Addressing those attending the Kazakh Ambassador said that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev last year declared 2021 the Year of 30th Anniversary of Independence. For the past year the country went through significant state transformations. A bicameral parliament and a new capital were built, the legal system was created. He also told about efficiency of the work of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the Kazakh President. The 33rd meeting of the council was held on June 10th and focused on development of non-resource export of Kazakhstan. He also drew attention to the key aspects of the new course of economic reforms carried by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, peculiarities of Kazakhstani legislation in the sphere of industrial policy called to define key principles, goals and tasks of the processing industry development. The Ambassador highlighted introduction of a new instrument to support investors, a strategic investment agreement. In 2020 Kazakhstan attracted USD 17.1 bln of direct foreign investments. The main investors are the EU, USA, Great Britain, Russia, China, South Korea, Turkey, Japan, the UAE and other countries.

The sitting focused on advantages and opportunities of special economic zones of Kazakhstan, investment opportunities of regions, short-term interregional partnership, the country’s achievements and plans for the future.



