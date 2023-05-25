Kazakhstan-Belarus inter-ministerial consultations held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh-Belarus inter-ministerial consultations of experts on the inventory of the bilateral legal framework were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties reviewed the list of bilateral inter-state, intergovernmental and interagency agreements signed between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus from 1991 to 2023 and discussed topical issues of international law of mutual interest.

The meeting participants noted the effectiveness of the consultation mechanism and decided to continue work on inventory and improvement of the legal framework between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus.