Kazakhstan begins FISU 2023 Games with 5:1 win over S Korea

13 January 2023, 15:42
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh men’s ice hockey team played today its first match vs. South Korea at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 World University Games and won it with a score of 5:1, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, who was on a working visit to the U.S., participated in the opening ceremony of the FISU 2023 Games. Prior to the match, the Minister wished success to the young sportsmen.

Aldiyar Nurlan, Maksim Mussorov, Kirill Polokhov and Maksim Mukhametov shot the puck into the net. The team roster consists of the students of the Kazakh Academy of Sports and Tourism. The team plays in Group B, and will compete vs Great Britain, Hungary, Slovakia and the U.S., the press service of the Ministry informed.

As reported, 78 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games in 10 sports: biathlon, ice hockey, short-track, figure skating, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, ski jumping, speed skating, snowboard, and Alpine skiing.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games is an eleven-day competition, that features 1,443 athletes aged 17-25 from 595 universities of 43 countries. The competition consists of 12 winter sports and 86 medal events.

