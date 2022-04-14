Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan begins developing new water code

    14 April 2022, 17:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A law on safety of hydraulic structures is to be developed in Kazakhstan, Serikkali Brekeshyev, Kazakh Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Consistent measures for efficient uses of water resources through reconstruction, modernization of irrigation systems and hydraulic structures, regulation of demand for water by stimulating water saving are taken so as to implement the tasks given by the President on water safety. In turn, changes to the legislation are needed to implement effectively these measures. The Ministry has already begun the work to develop a new Water Code, the draft of which will be submitted to Parliament in the first half of 2023,» said Serikkali Brekeshyev.

    He went on to note that a law on safety of hydraulic structures is to be developed.

    According to him, nine new dams are to be built to accumulate floodwater by 2025.

    «Last year the construction of one of the dams – the Kensai-Koskorgan-2 in Turkestan region – was completed. This year, a dam is to be built in the Karauzyak channel of the Syr Darya River, Kyzylorda region. It is planned to develop plans and estimates for building the Buzuluk dam in the Yessil River in Akmola region. In addition, design and estimate documentation is to be developed for three dams – Rgaity, Kalguty, and Akmola – in Zhambyl region and one in West Kazakhstan region,» said the minister.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Construction Kazakhstan
